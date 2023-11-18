The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $134.19 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
