UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of PATH opened at $18.29 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

