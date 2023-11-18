Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $69.71

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after acquiring an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. KBR has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.18%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

