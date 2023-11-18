Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $18.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

