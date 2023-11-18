Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMMNY

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.7 %

About Siemens Healthineers

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $27.27 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

(Get Free Report

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.