Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $111.00

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.