The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $401.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.30.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $337.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $302.88 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.10.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

