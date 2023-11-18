The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $401.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.30.
COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
COO opened at $337.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $302.88 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.10.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
