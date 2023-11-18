Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $91.30

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

