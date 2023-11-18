Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $8.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

