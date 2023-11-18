Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $25.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $27.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

