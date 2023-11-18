Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Fisker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSR

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.76%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 473.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.