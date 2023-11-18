Contrasting Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ichor and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.37%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $909.36 million 0.81 $72.80 million ($0.58) -43.38 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ichor and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -1.86% 3.31% 1.87% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ichor has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

