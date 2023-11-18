Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.