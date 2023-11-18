HC Wainwright Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $3.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LLAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.73.

NYSE LLAP opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

