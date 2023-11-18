National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAC. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.61.

LAC opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

