Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.26. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $216.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

