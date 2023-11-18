Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BVH. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

BVH stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.