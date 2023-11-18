Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

