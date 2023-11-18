HC Wainwright Trims Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Target Price to $3.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.55 price objective for the company.
Canoo Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
