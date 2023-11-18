HC Wainwright Trims Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Target Price to $3.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.55 price objective for the company.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOEV

Canoo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOEV stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $189.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.