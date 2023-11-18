Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

