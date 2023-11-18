Barclays Begins Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAF. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Get First American Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,467,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

