StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.51.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.