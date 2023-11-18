Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.82.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Trading Up 0.6 %

Generac stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Generac by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.