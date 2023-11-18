Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 1,508,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

