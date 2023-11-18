Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,877 shares in the company, valued at $641,624.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Issuer Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

