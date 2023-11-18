Barclays Begins Coverage on Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Air Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

