NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NTES stock opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

