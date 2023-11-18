Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $48.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.54.

IMVT stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $292,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,022,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,614 shares of company stock worth $2,374,440. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 163.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 820.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 16.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

