Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Intrusion Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Insider Activity at Intrusion

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $193,333.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at $222,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 382,359 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $118,531.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,103.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 983,298 shares of company stock worth $415,539 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

About Intrusion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.