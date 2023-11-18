Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Intrusion Trading Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
Insider Activity at Intrusion
In related news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $193,333.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at $222,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 382,359 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $118,531.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,103.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 983,298 shares of company stock worth $415,539 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intrusion
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.