Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

