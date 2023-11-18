J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.44. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

