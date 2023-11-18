Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.23.

NAVI stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

