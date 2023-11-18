Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $432,049.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 161,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

