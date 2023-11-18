Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMMF

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.