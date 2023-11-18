Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTA. Guggenheim increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

