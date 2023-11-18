Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.