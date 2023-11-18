Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HALO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HALO opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $428,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,705,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,456,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.