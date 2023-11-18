Needham & Company LLC Trims Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Target Price to $4.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

HRTX stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,576.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heron Therapeutics news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 332,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

