Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at $26,282,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $422,760 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

