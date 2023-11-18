Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLNT

Fluent Price Performance

Insider Activity at Fluent

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.