Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CRBP opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.