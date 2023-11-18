InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $402,919. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

