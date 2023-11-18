The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $32.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

