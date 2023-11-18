Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,410.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,194,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,602 shares of company stock worth $22,572,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

