OmniAb’s (OABI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Insider Activity

OABI stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $516.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.43.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

