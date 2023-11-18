CL King Initiates Coverage on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 306,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

