Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.91. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $89,998. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

