Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GENI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.05. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.