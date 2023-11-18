LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LC opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 526.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 638.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.