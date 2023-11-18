Veradigm’s (MDRX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Veradigm stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

